Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022). Performance 91 Gaming 78 Display 66 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 69 Case 68 NanoReview Score 71

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9-21.9 mm

14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.86 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% Side bezels 6.9 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 529 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1794 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12739 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1860 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16625

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes