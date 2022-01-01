Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%

~78.9% Dimensions: 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm (14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% Side bezels 6.9 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 56 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1383:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 84.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 97.3% Response time 10 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 610 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1804 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12257 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1753 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16723

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 110 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 GPU performance 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 79 dB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No