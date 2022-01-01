Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 500 SE (2022): full specs and tests

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm (14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches)
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Triton 500 SE (2022).
Performance
89
Gaming
85
Display
66
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
70
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.9 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1383:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.3%
Response time 10 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 610 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12257
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1753
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16723

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80
GPU performance
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 79 dB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

