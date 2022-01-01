Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
- Dimensions: 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm (14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches)
Review
Performance
89
Gaming
85
Display
66
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
70
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1383:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|84.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97.3%
|Response time
|10 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|610 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12257
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1753
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16723
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|110 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
GPU performance
16.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|79 dB
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes