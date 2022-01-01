Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.3%

~83.3% Dimensions: 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm (12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spin 5 (SP514-51N). Performance 74 Gaming 41 Display 55 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 79 Case 92 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm

12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% Side bezels 5.5 mm Colors Green Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100%

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1752 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9154 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1729 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9669

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 GPU performance 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No