Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.3%
- Dimensions: 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm (12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
74
Gaming
41
Display
55
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
92
NanoReview Score
59
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm
12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9154
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1729
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9669
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes