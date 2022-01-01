Home > Laptop comparison > Spin 5 (SP514-51N): full specs and tests

Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)

  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.3%
  • Dimensions: 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm (12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches)
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spin 5 (SP514-51N).
Performance
74
Gaming
41
Display
55
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
92
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm
12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3%
Side bezels 5.5 mm
Colors Green
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9154
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1729
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9669

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

