Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%

~78.9% Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm (12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 (SF314-43). Performance 44 Gaming 50 Display 40 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 65 Case 96 NanoReview Score 50

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% Side bezels 6.5 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 48 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 988 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3633 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1101 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4590

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes