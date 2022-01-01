Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 (SF314-43): full specs and tests

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm (12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 (SF314-43).
Performance
44
Gaming
50
Display
40
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
65
Case
96
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
988
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3633
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4590

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

