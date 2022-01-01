Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 (SF314-511): full specs and tests

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm (12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 (SF314-511).
Performance
42
Gaming
27
Display
38
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
67
Case
96
NanoReview Score
46
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 42 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1280:1
sRGB color space 98%
Adobe RGB profile 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67%
Response time 40 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 314 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2424
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1332
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2452

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 74.1 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

