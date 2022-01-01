Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%

~78.9% Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm (12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 (SF314-511). Performance 42 Gaming 27 Display 38 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 67 Case 96 NanoReview Score 46

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% Side bezels 6.5 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 130° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1280:1 sRGB color space 98% Adobe RGB profile 69% DCI-P3 color gamut 67% Response time 40 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 314 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1209 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2424 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1332 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 2452

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 GPU performance 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 74.1 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes