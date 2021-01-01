Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 SF316-51: full specs and tests

Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%
  • Dimensions: 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm (14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 SF316-51.
Performance
70
Gaming
37
Display
37
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
67
Case
88
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 39 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1842:1
sRGB color space 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.6%
Response time 26 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4545
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1381
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5318

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 75.2 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
2. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Aspire 5 (A515-56)
3. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
4. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Aspire 5 (A517-52)
5. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
7. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
8. Swift 3 SF316-51 and XPS 17 9710 (2021)
9. Swift 3 SF316-51 and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
10. Swift 3 SF316-51 and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
11. Swift 3 SF316-51 and IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
12. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Swift X SFX16-51G

Comments

EnglishРусский