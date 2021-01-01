Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%
- Dimensions: 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm (14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|66.6%
|Response time
|26 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4545
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1381
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5318
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes