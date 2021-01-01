Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Launched: October 2020

October 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%

~78.9% Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm (12.71" x 8.35" x 0.71")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3x (SF314-510G). Performance 74 Gaming 54 Display 41 Battery Life 68 Connectivity 67 Case 88 NanoReview Score 58

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Width 322.8 mm (12.71 inches) Height 212.2 mm (8.35 inches) Thickness 17.95 mm (0.71 inches) Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% Side bezels 6.5 mm Colors Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1020:1 sRGB color space 96% Response time 31 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Type Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) Shading units 768 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 1