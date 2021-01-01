Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3x (SF314-510G): full specs and tests

Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm (12.71" x 8.35" x 0.71")
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
Height 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1020:1
sRGB color space 96%
Response time 31 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 768
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

