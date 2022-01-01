Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.9%
- Dimensions: 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm (12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
67
Gaming
37
Display
46
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
87
NanoReview Score
56
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|49.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1638:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|72.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
330 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|360 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7713
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9259
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes