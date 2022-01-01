Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.9%

~84.9% Dimensions: 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm (12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 130° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 49.7 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1638:1 sRGB color space 99% Adobe RGB profile 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 330 nits

Battery Capacity 58.7 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1591 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7713 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1492 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9259

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 86 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No