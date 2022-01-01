Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-51G): full specs and tests

Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)

Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.9%
  • Dimensions: 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm (12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift X (SFX14-51G).
Performance
67
Gaming
37
Display
46
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
87
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 49.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1638:1
sRGB color space 99%
Adobe RGB profile 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7713
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9259

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 86 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

