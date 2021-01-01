Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X SFX16-51G: full specs and tests

Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Launched: March 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%
  • Dimensions: 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm (14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift X SFX16-51G.
Performance
79
Gaming
55
Display
37
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
67
Case
79
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
Area 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1485:1
sRGB color space 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile 69.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5348

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
2. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
3. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
4. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and HP ENVY 14 (2021)
5. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
9. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)

Comments

EnglishРусский