Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~87.4%
  • Dimensions: 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm (14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches)
Display:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift X SFX16-52G.
Performance
70
Gaming
52
Display
37
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
84
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.4%
Side bezels 5.5 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8547
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8676

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

