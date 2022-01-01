Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~87.4%

~87.4% Dimensions: 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm (14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift X SFX16-52G. Performance 70 Gaming 52 Display 37 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 79 Case 84 NanoReview Score 56

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.4% Side bezels 5.5 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1600 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8547 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1658 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8676

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No