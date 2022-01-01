Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~87.4%
- Dimensions: 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm (14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches)
Review
Performance
70
Gaming
52
Display
37
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
84
NanoReview Score
56
Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.4%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8547
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8676
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes