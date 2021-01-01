Home > Laptop comparison > TravelMate Spin P4: full specs and tests

Acer TravelMate Spin P4

Acer TravelMate Spin P4
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.4%
  • Dimensions: 325 x 236 x 17.9 mm (12.8" x 9.29" x 0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TravelMate Spin P4.
Performance
77
Gaming
43
Display
40
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
67
Case
88
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer TravelMate Spin P4

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 325 mm (12.8 inches)
Height 236 mm (9.29 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer TravelMate Spin P4 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
2. Acer TravelMate Spin P4 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
3. Acer TravelMate Spin P4 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
4. Acer TravelMate Spin P4 vs Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
5. Acer TravelMate Spin P4 vs Dell Vostro 14 3400

Comments

EnglishРусский