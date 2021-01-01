Apple MacBook Air (2019)
- Launched: June 2019
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
- Dimensions: 304 x 212 x 15.6 mm (11.97" x 8.35" x 0.61")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
Case
|Weight
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Width
|304 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|212 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1238:1
|sRGB color space
|94.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|30 W
|Cable length
|1.8 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|178 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
305
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
585
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR3
|Memory speed
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units
|192
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2133 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.5 mm
|Size
|11.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No