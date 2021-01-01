Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Air (2019): full specs and tests

Apple MacBook Air (2019)

  • Launched: June 2019
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 304 x 212 x 15.6 mm (11.97" x 8.35" x 0.61")
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Air (2019).
Performance
38
Gaming
22
Display
59
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
40
Case
96
NanoReview Score
46

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Width 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 41 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1238:1
sRGB color space 94.6%
Adobe RGB profile 61.3%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 30 W
Cable length 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 178 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 617
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
305
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
585

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1050 MHz
FLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR3
Memory speed 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 192
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR3
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 75.8 dB
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v4.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 0.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

