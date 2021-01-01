Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Air (intel, 2020): full specs and tests

Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020)

Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020)
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm (11.97" x 8.36" x 0.63")
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Air (intel, 2020).
Performance
49
Gaming
47
Display
59
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
58
Case
94
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 8100 RPM
Noise level 45.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1
sRGB color space 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile 64.2%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 30 W
Cable length 2 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1034
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2050
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
344
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
578

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 75.8 dB
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

Comments

