Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
- Launched: November 2019
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
- Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm (11.97" x 8.36" x 0.59")
Review
Performance
59
Gaming
32
Display
62
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
59
Case
96
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6000 RPM
|Noise level
|41.8 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1524:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|78.4%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|61 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
895
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3639
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1511
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.81 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR3
|Memory speed
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2133 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.7 dB
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.7 mm
|Size
|13.4 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No