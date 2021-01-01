Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (2019): full specs and tests

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
  • Launched: November 2019
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm (11.97" x 8.36" x 0.59")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Pro 13 (2019).
Performance
59
Gaming
32
Display
62
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
59
Case
96
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM
Noise level 41.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1524:1
sRGB color space 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 78.4%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 12.96 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 61 W
Cable length 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
895
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3639
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1511

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1050 MHz
FLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR3
Memory speed 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR3
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 79.7 dB
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v4.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.4 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
2. XPS 13 9310 vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
3. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
4. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
5. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
6. ENVY 13 vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
7. Pavilion 13 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
8. Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
9. MacBook Air (intel, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
10. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Comments

EnglishРусский