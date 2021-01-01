ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%

~81.8% Dimensions: 322.2 x 204.9 x 16 mm (12.69" x 8.07" x 0.63")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook CX9 (CX9400). Performance 65 Gaming 22 Display 44 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 76 Case 96 NanoReview Score 51

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

Case Weight 1.05 kg (2.32 lbs) Width 322.2 mm (12.69 inches) Height 204.9 mm (8.07 inches) Thickness 16 mm (0.63 inches) Area 660 cm2 (102.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision No

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X