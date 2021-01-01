Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook CX9 (CX9400): full specs and tests

ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
  • Dimensions: 322.2 x 204.9 x 16 mm (12.69" x 8.07" x 0.63")
Display:
CPU:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

Case

Weight 1.05 kg (2.32 lbs)
Width 322.2 mm (12.69 inches)
Height 204.9 mm (8.07 inches)
Thickness 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 660 cm2 (102.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

