ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%
  • Dimensions: 357.6 x 240.8 x 18.5 mm (14.08" x 9.48" x 0.73")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook Flip C536/CX5.
Performance
62
Gaming
22
Display
37
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
76
Case
79
NanoReview Score
49

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Case

Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
Width 357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 240.8 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors White
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

