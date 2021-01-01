ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%

~77.9% Dimensions: 357.6 x 240.8 x 18.5 mm (14.08" x 9.48" x 0.73")

CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Case Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) Width 357.6 mm (14.08 inches) Height 240.8 mm (9.48 inches) Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) Area 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% Side bezels 6.1 mm Colors White Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 45 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2