Asus M515 (Ryzen 5000)

  • Launched: March 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9 mm (14.18 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the M515 (Ryzen 5000).
Performance
57
Gaming
57
Display
14
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
30
Case
78
NanoReview Score
44

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus M515 (Ryzen 5000)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9 mm
14.18 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches
Area 846 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3632
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4650

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v4.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

