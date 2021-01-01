Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition: full specs and tests

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Launched: June 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm (15.55" x 11.1" x 0.92")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition.
Performance
97
Gaming
90
Display
64
Battery Life
86
Connectivity
69
Case
51
NanoReview Score
76

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9126
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
596
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5389

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 2581 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

