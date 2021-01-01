Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Launched: June 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
- Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm (15.55" x 11.1" x 0.92")
Review
Performance
97
Gaming
90
Display
64
Battery Life
86
Connectivity
69
Case
51
NanoReview Score
76
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9126
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
596
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5389
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
16.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes