ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm (15.55" x 11.1" x 1.08")
Display:
GPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix Scar 17 G733.
Performance
98
Gaming
92
Display
52
Battery Life
90
Connectivity
69
Case
47
NanoReview Score
76

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8572
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
579
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5021

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

