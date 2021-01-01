ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%

~74.1% Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm (15.55" x 11.1" x 1.08")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 GPU: - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix Scar 17 G733. Performance 98 Gaming 92 Display 52 Battery Life 90 Connectivity 69 Case 47 NanoReview Score 76

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) Height 282 mm (11.1 inches) Thickness 27.5 mm (1.08 inches) Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 W

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.9 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8572 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 579 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 5021

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 5120 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB