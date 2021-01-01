ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.6%

~69.6% Dimensions: 360 x 268 x 2.09 mm (14.17" x 10.55" x 0.08")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Case Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) Height 268 mm (10.55 inches) Thickness 2.09 mm (0.08 inches) Area 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.6% Side bezels 7.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 280 W

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1430 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7630

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 48 GB