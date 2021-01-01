ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.6%
- Dimensions: 360 x 268 x 2.09 mm (14.17" x 10.55" x 0.08")
Review
Performance
94
Gaming
100
Display
56
Battery Life
90
Connectivity
69
Case
80
NanoReview Score
80
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
|Width
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|268 mm (10.55 inches)
|Thickness
|2.09 mm (0.08 inches)
|Area
|965 cm2 (149.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.6%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7630
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes