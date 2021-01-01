ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
- Dimensions: 360 x 252 x 18.9 mm (14.17" x 9.92" x 0.74")
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|608 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6423
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3569
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1380 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.066 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|2x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes