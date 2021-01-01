ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%

~74% Dimensions: 360 x 252 x 18.9 mm (14.17" x 9.92" x 0.74")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

GPU: - GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q RAM: - 16GB 32GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502). Performance 93 Gaming 73 Display 55 Battery Life 77 Connectivity 69 Case 76 NanoReview Score 73

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% Side bezels 7.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 57 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1179:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 608 gramm

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 83 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10875H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1241 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6423 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 502 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3569

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1380 MHz FLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz) Shading units 2560 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB