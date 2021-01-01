Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502): full specs and tests

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
  • Dimensions: 360 x 252 x 18.9 mm (14.17" x 9.92" x 0.74")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502).
Performance
93
Gaming
73
Display
55
Battery Life
77
Connectivity
69
Case
76
NanoReview Score
73

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 608 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 83 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6423
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3569

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1380 MHz
FLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
2. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
3. Alienware m15 R4 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
4. GS66 Stealth or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
5. GF65 Thin or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
6. GE66 Raider or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
7. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
8. ROG Strix G15 G513 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
9. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
10. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Comments

EnglishРусский