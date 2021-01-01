Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
- Dimensions: 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm (15.51" x 10.39" x 0.78")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|394 mm (15.51 inches)
|Height
|264 mm (10.39 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9362
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
604
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5100
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115-130 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|3x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x1W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes