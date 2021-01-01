Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm (15.51" x 10.39" x 0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021).
Performance
98
Gaming
85
Display
89
Battery Life
72
Connectivity
71
Case
65
NanoReview Score
80

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9362
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
604
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5100

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 3
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

