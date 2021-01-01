Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
  • Launched: November 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%
  • Dimensions: 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm (12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches)
Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8%
Side bezels 7.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 3030:1
sRGB color space 97%
Adobe RGB profile 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 224 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1733
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
713
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1938

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 256
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 75.7 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1960
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

