Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
- Launched: November 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%
- Dimensions: 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm (12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|3030:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|224 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1733
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
713
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1938
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.38 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1960
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes