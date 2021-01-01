Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook Flip 14 TP470: full specs and tests

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%
  • Dimensions: 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm (12.76" x 8.66" x 0.74")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook Flip 14 TP470.
Performance
61
Gaming
42
Display
40
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
67
Case
85
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 768
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Inspiron 14 5402
2. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
3. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Inspiron 14 7400
4. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
5. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs VivoBook S14 M433
6. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs ZenBook 14 UX435
7. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
8. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs VivoBook S14 S435
9. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs VivoBook 14 M413
10. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs ZenBook 14 UM425

Comments

EnglishРусский