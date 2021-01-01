Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Launched: October 2020

October 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%

~75.8% Dimensions: 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm (12.76" x 8.66" x 0.74")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook Flip 14 TP470. Performance 61 Gaming 42 Display 40 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 67 Case 85 NanoReview Score 51

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Type Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) Shading units 768 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2