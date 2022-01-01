Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%

~82.1% Dimensions: 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm (12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650HX Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel). Performance 73 Gaming 57 Display 85 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 69 Case 84 NanoReview Score 67

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches Area 742 cm2 (115 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 150 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650HX Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1609 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8244

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes