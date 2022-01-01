Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%
  • Dimensions: 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm (12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel).
Performance
73
Gaming
57
Display
85
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
69
Case
84
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
Area 742 cm2 (115 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8244

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

