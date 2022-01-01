Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%
- Dimensions: 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm (12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
73
Gaming
57
Display
85
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
69
Case
84
NanoReview Score
67
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Case
|Weight
|1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|742 cm2 (115 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8244
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|Size
|12.9 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes