ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
- Launched: December 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.6%
- Dimensions: 304 x 199 x 14.9 mm (11.97" x 7.83" x 0.59")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
74
Gaming
43
Display
43
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
67
Case
98
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|304 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|605 cm2 (93.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|NVMe
|Yes