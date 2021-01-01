Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S14 M433: full specs and tests

ASUS VivoBook S14 M433

ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.3%
  • Dimensions: 324 x 213 x 15.9 mm (12.76" x 8.39" x 0.63")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook S14 M433.
Performance
77
Gaming
50
Display
40
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
86
Case
93
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5663

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

