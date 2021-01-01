ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.3%

~78.3% Dimensions: 324 x 213 x 15.9 mm (12.76" x 8.39" x 0.63")

CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook S14 M433. Performance 77 Gaming 50 Display 40 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 86 Case 93 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) Height 213 mm (8.39 inches) Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors White, Black, Green, Red Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1088 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5663

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 448 DirectX support 12.1

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB