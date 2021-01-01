ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.7%

~81.7% Dimensions: 357 x 230 x 18.5 mm (14.06" x 9.06" x 0.73")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 4GB 8GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook S15 S532. Performance 74 Gaming 50 Display 37 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 67 Case 80 NanoReview Score 55

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) Area 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Green, Pink Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 16 GB