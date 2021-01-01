Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564: full specs and tests

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm (14.02" x 9.06" x 0.78")
Display:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564.
Performance
85
Gaming
55
Display
38
Battery Life
93
Connectivity
76
Case
76
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 120 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4875
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

