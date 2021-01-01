ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82%

~82% Dimensions: 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm (14.02" x 9.06" x 0.78")

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564. Performance 85 Gaming 55 Display 38 Battery Life 93 Connectivity 76 Case 76 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 120 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1475 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4875 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 498 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2530

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2