ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82%
- Dimensions: 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm (14.02" x 9.06" x 0.78")
Review
Performance
85
Gaming
55
Display
38
Battery Life
93
Connectivity
76
Case
76
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|120 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4875
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes