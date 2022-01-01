Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702): full specs and tests

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)

  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.8%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm (15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702).
Performance
79
Gaming
64
Display
34
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
74
Case
72
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches
Area 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 / 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14926

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

