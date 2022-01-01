Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.8%

~80.8% Dimensions: 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm (15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702). Performance 79 Gaming 64 Display 34 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 74 Case 72 NanoReview Score 61

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm

15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches Area 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 / 150 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1662 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10189 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1612 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14926

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes