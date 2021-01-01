Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE: full specs and tests

Dell G5 15 5505 SE

Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Launched: July 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
  • Dimensions: 365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm (14.39" x 10" x 0.96")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G5 15 5505 SE.
Performance
80
Gaming
98
Display
53
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
69
Case
56
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3%
Side bezels 10.1 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 50.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 82.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3331

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell G3 15 3500 vs G5 15 5505 SE
2. Dell G5 15 5500 vs G5 15 5505 SE
3. Dell G7 15 7500 vs G5 15 5505 SE
4. Dell G7 17 7700 vs G5 15 5505 SE

Comments

EnglishРусский