Dell G5 15 5505 SE Launched: July 2020

July 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%

~72.3% Dimensions: 365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm (14.39" x 10" x 0.96")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 4600H AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 9 4900H RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G5 15 5505 SE. Performance 80 Gaming 98 Display 53 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 69 Case 56 NanoReview Score 70

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) Height 254 mm (10 inches) Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% Side bezels 10.1 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 50.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Loudness 82.5 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 USB-A 3x USB 3.1 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 4600H AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Base frequency 3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 998 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4822 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 448 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3331

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5600M Type Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1265 MHz FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 2304 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB