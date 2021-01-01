Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Launched: July 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
- Dimensions: 365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm (14.39" x 10" x 0.96")
Review
Performance
80
Gaming
98
Display
53
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
69
Case
56
NanoReview Score
70
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|50.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes