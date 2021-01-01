Dell G7 15 7500 Launched: September 2020

September 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.2%

~70.2% Dimensions: 357.2 x 267.7 x 20.05 mm (14.06" x 10.54" x 0.79")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Battery: - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i9 10885H GPU: - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G7 15 7500. Performance 84 Gaming 91 Display 54 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 62 Case 70 NanoReview Score 68

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G7 15 7500

Case Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% Side bezels 5.9 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM Noise level 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 19 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 13.2 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C No USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i9 10885H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1203 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5599 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 484 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2732

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1536 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB