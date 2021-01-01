Home > Laptop comparison > G7 15 7500: full specs and tests

Dell G7 15 7500

  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.2%
  • Dimensions: 357.2 x 267.7 x 20.05 mm (14.06" x 10.54" x 0.79")
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G7 15 7500.
Performance
84
Gaming
91
Display
54
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
62
Case
70
NanoReview Score
68

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2%
Side bezels 5.9 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM
Noise level 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 19 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

