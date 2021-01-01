Dell G7 17 7700
- Launched: June 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.4%
- Dimensions: 398.2 x 290 x 19.3-20.7 mm (15.68" x 11.42" x 0.76-0.81")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73%
|Response time
|9 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes