Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%
  • Dimensions: 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm (12.02" x 8.13" x 0.63-0.66")
Performance
66
Gaming
39
Display
33
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
94
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Width 305.19 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4169
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

