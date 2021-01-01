Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1): full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%
  • Dimensions: 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm (12.66" x 8.32" x 0.64-0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1).
Performance
65
Gaming
38
Display
29
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
67
Case
89
NanoReview Score
49

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
Thickness 16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
210 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1059
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4560
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7164

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
2. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Dell G5 15 5500
3. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
4. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Comments

EnglishРусский