Dell Inspiron 15 3510

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%
  • Dimensions: 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm (14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 3510.
Performance
25
Gaming
12
Display
17
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
41
Case
82
NanoReview Score
30

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510

Case

Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
461
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
856
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
761

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 96
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

