Dell Inspiron 15 3521
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%
- Dimensions: 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.99-21.07 mm (14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.83 inches)
Review
Performance
22
Gaming
11
Display
15
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
42
Case
87
NanoReview Score
30
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 235.56 x 16.99-21.07 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.83 inches
|Area
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
853
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
460
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
780
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes