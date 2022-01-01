Dell Inspiron 15 3521 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%

~79.5% Dimensions: 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.99-21.07 mm (14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.83 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery: - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU: - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM: - 4GB 8GB Storage: - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 3521. Performance 22 Gaming 11 Display 15 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 42 Case 87 NanoReview Score 30

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3521

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.99-21.07 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.83 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% Side bezels 6.6 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Response time 25 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.2 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Base frequency 1.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 2 Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 467 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 853 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 460 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 780

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 5 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 GPU performance 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 8 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes