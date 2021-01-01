Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7501: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 15 7501

Dell Inspiron 15 7501
  • Launched: May 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
  • Dimensions: 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm (14.04" x 9.23" x 0.69-0.74")
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 7501.
Performance
72
Gaming
68
Display
31
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
62
Case
82
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.5 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3%
Side bezels 5.6 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No
USB-A 2x USB 3.1
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

