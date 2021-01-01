Dell Inspiron 15 7501 Launched: May 2020

May 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%

~80.3% Dimensions: 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm (14.04" x 9.23" x 0.69-0.74")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 7501. Performance 72 Gaming 68 Display 31 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 62 Case 82 NanoReview Score 57

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Width 356.5 mm (14.04 inches) Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% Side bezels 5.6 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C No USB-A 2x USB 3.1 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1133 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4030 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 450 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2118

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 24 GB