Dell Inspiron 15 7506 Launched: December 2020

December 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%

~79% Dimensions: 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.39" x 0.65-0.7")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) Height 238.4 mm (9.39 inches) Thickness 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches) Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% Side bezels 5.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 sRGB color space 97% Adobe RGB profile 62.9% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 270 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh Voltage 15.2 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Loudness 81.6 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Type Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) Shading units 768 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB