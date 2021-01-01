Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7506: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 15 7506

Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Launched: December 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%
  • Dimensions: 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.39" x 0.65-0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 7506.
Performance
74
Gaming
61
Display
33
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
84
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
sRGB color space 97%
Adobe RGB profile 62.9%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
270 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 81.6 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 768
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

