Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~58.8%
- Dimensions: 303.8 x 207.9 x 21.25 mm (11.96 x 8.19 x 0.84 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|303.8 x 207.9 x 21.25 mm
11.96 x 8.19 x 0.84 inches
|Area
|632 cm2 (98 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~58.8%
|Side bezels
|23.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|11.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|135 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
Max. brightness
200 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
428
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1474
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1033
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|96
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Storage type
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|No
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3246
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Size
|10.0 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes