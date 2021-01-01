Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 3190 2-in-1: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~58.8%
  • Dimensions: 303.8 x 207.9 x 21.25 mm (11.96 x 8.19 x 0.84 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 3190 2-in-1.
Performance
24
Gaming
12
Display
31
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
23
Case
82
NanoReview Score
32

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 303.8 x 207.9 x 21.25 mm
11.96 x 8.19 x 0.84 inches
Area 632 cm2 (98 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~58.8%
Side bezels 23.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 11.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
428
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1474
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1033

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 96
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz
Type DDR4
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3246
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v4.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1
USB Type-C No
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

