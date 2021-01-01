Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 3320: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 3320

Dell Latitude 3320
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%
  • Dimensions: 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm (12.04" x 8.03" x 0.61")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 3320.
Performance
55
Gaming
33
Display
42
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
69
Case
96
NanoReview Score
50

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 3320

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 305.9 mm (12.04 inches)
Height 204 mm (8.03 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
sRGB color space 52%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2496
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

