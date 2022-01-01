Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%

~79.6% Dimensions: 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm (12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD). Performance 59 Gaming 21 Display 38 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 79 Case 90 NanoReview Score 48

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Green Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 600:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh Voltage 15 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1384 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5461

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 GPU performance 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No