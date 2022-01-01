Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD): full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm (12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD).
Performance
59
Gaming
21
Display
38
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
90
NanoReview Score
48
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Green
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5461

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

