Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.5%
- Dimensions: 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm (13.4" x 8.5" x 0.71")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
74
Gaming
40
Display
42
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
86
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Width
|340.3 mm (13.4 inches)
|Height
|215.8 mm (8.5 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|734 cm2 (113.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4099
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
508
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1830
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC714-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes