Dell Vostro 13 5301 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%

~78.1% Dimensions: 306 x 204 x 14-15.9 mm (12.05" x 8.03" x 0.55-0.63")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 13 5301. Performance 77 Gaming 50 Display 33 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 48 Case 100 NanoReview Score 53

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 13 5301

Case Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) Width 306 mm (12.05 inches) Height 204 mm (8.03 inches) Thickness 14-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches) Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% Side bezels 5.8 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 sRGB color space 95% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No