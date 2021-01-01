Dell Vostro 13 5301
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%
- Dimensions: 306 x 204 x 14-15.9 mm (12.05" x 8.03" x 0.55-0.63")
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
50
Display
33
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
48
Case
100
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.06 kg (2.34 lbs)
|Width
|306 mm (12.05 inches)
|Height
|204 mm (8.03 inches)
|Thickness
|14-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
|Area
|624 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes