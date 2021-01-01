Dell Vostro 14 5402 Launched: December 2020

December 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%

~77.8% Dimensions: 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm (12.65" x 8.51" x 0.66-0.7")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Performance 77 Gaming 47 Display 32 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 48 Case 90

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 14 5402

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 135° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh Voltage 11.25 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB