Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5625: full specs and tests

Dell Vostro 5625

Dell Vostro 5625
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
  • Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm (14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 5625.
Performance
75
Gaming
38
Display
34
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
69
Case
84
NanoReview Score
52
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 5625

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Latitude 5521 vs Vostro 5625
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Dell Vostro 5625
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Dell Vostro 5625
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Dell Vostro 5625
5. HP Spectre x360 16 vs Dell Vostro 5625
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Vostro 5625
7. Dell Vostro 5510 vs Vostro 5625
8. Dell Vostro 5620 vs Vostro 5625
9. Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) vs Dell Vostro 5625
10. Acer Swift X SFX16-52G vs Dell Vostro 5625

Comments

EnglishРусский