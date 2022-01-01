Dell Vostro 5625 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%

~82.6% Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm (14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Battery: - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU: - GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 5625. Performance 75 Gaming 38 Display 34 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 69 Case 84 NanoReview Score 52

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 5625

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 7 nm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes