Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

  • Launched: November 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.3%
  • Dimensions: 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm (14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MECH 15 G3.
Performance
91
Gaming
92
Display
63
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
69
Case
66
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1461
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7509
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12389

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 89 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 2 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

