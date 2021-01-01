Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
- Launched: February 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.2%
- Dimensions: 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm (14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches)
Review
Performance
93
Gaming
85
Display
66
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
52
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
Case
|Weight
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches
|Area
|1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|891 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1470
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7657
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12800
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes