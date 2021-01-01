Home > Laptop comparison > Prometheus XVI (2021): full specs and tests

  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.2%
  • Dimensions: 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm (14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches)
Performance
93
Gaming
85
Display
66
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
52
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches
Area 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 94%
Adobe RGB profile 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 891 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1470
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7657
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12800

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

