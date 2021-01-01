Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%
- Dimensions: 392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm (15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
85
Gaming
83
Display
60
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
54
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm
15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|55.9 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.7%
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|873 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7175
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11827
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes