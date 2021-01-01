Home > Laptop comparison > Prometheus XVII (2021): full specs and tests

Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)

Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%
  • Dimensions: 392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm (15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches)
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Prometheus XVII (2021).
Performance
85
Gaming
83
Display
60
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
54
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm
15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches
Area 1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 55.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 99%
Adobe RGB profile 65.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 873 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7175
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11827

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x4W

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

