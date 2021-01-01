Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.1%
- Dimensions: 361 x 258 x 29 mm (14.21" x 10.16" x 1.14")
Review
Performance
93
Gaming
79
Display
55
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
71
Case
51
NanoReview Score
70
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|Height
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|Thickness
|29 mm (1.14 inches)
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|55 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1101:2
|sRGB color space
|94.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|690 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7849
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1422
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12231
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes