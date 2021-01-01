Home > Laptop comparison > A5 (AMD 5000 Series): full specs and tests

Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)

Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.1%
  • Dimensions: 361 x 258 x 29 mm (14.21" x 10.16" x 1.14")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the A5 (AMD 5000 Series).
Performance
93
Gaming
79
Display
55
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
71
Case
51
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 29 mm (1.14 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1%
Side bezels 7.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 55 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1101:2
sRGB color space 94.7%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7849
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1422
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12231

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 86 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

